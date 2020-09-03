Severe Weather Bar

Justice gives update on broadband in Mountain State

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.

The governor says he will be providing updates on the future of broadband in the Mountain State and discussing the state’s revenue numbers for August 2020.

