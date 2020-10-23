Justice gives update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

On Wednesday, Justice announced $25 million in CARES Act funding to assist West Virginians with unpaid utility bills resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. In his Wednesday briefing, Justice said utility companies would be mailing out applications for the funding to eligible customers in the coming days.

Those who are eligible must fill out and mail the application to the utility company or the Dollar Energy Fund by Thursday, Nov 12.

As of 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 23, the WV DHHR reports 335 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths, bringing the state to 21,392 cases and 422 since the pandemic began.

