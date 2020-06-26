Justice gives update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is planning to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 26.
At his Wednesday briefing, the governor urged West Virginians to stay close to home over the upcoming holiday weekend as more travel-related cases have been confirmed throughout the state.
