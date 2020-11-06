Justice gives update on COVID-19 in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6.

The governor’s semi-daily briefing comes just an hour after the state reported its second-highest daily total of COVID-19 cases with 540 cases reported this morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The record was set yesterday, Thursday, Nov. 5, when 560 cases were reported.

State health officials are also reporting the state’s cumulative percent positive rate at 3.01%, the first time the number has been above 3% since April 24, when the rate was listed at 3.54% before dropping to 2.99% on April 25. At that time, the state was still under Gov. Jim Justice’s Stay at Home order, and many businesses and activities across the state were shut down. Justice said in April, getting and staying below that 3% mark would be what it took to slowly begin reopening the state.

