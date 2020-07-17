Justice gives update on COVID-19 in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Mountain state at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020.

This will be the governor’s first briefing since the state’s 98th, 99th and 100th COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Monday, the governor closed all bars in Monongalia County for 10 days due to the recent outbreak in the county. He also reduced group sizes from 100 back to 25 people in a gathering throughout the state and canceled fairs, festivals and outdoor concerts due to the state’s increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

The graph below shows comparing the numbers reported at 10 a.m. on each of the specified dates shows the growth of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia from one week to the next.

