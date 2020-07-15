Justice gives update on pandemic in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Monday, Justice ordered bars in Monongalia County to close for 10 days. He said restaurants can stay open and serve alcoholic beverages, but the restaurant bar rooms will not open. The governor said in his Monday briefing rather than shutting down businesses across the entire state, his staff will look at hot spots and target those areas for extra caution.

Justice also said Monday the state would also return to crowd sizes of 25 and outdoor fairs, festivals and concerts that cannot comply with the downsize will be canceled. The state had originally moved to 100 people in a gathering earlier this month.

