Justice gives update on pandemic status in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give a briefing on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
During Monday’s briefing, the governor said roughly 9% of West Virginians have been tested for the virus. Amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, many of which have been linked to travel, the governor said he is still concerned about the upcoming Fourth of July weekend and the idea of making it mandatory for West Virginians to wear masks in public has not left the discussion table.
