WV Gov. Justice gives update on reopening West Virginia at 10 a.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give another update on reopening the Mountain State Tuesday, June 2 at 10 a.m.

Yesterday, Justice gave an update on the budget, saying the state would be economically “okay” despite shortfalls caused by the pandemic. He also said these shortfalls were not as large as initially expected.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch also announced yesterday Sundale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Monongalia County reports it is now completely free of COVID-19.

As of 9:30 a.m., on June 2, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 100,543 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,041 total cases and 77 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 (listed as Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (303/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (65/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (5/0), Fayette (50/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (187/5), Kanawha (227/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (123/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (102/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories