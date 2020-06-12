Justice gives update on reopenings in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give an update on reopening the Mountain State at approximately 12 p.m. Friday, June 12.

Yesterday, the governor announced the West Virginia State Fair Board had voted to move forward with the state fair as scheduled August 13-22. No guidelines have been set yet, but Justice encouraged fairgoers to follow guidelines from the CDC and state health officials such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

State workers are also beginning to return to their offices at the discretion of the cabinet secretary or their supervising department head.

