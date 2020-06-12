CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give an update on reopening the Mountain State at approximately 12 p.m. Friday, June 12.
Yesterday, the governor announced the West Virginia State Fair Board had voted to move forward with the state fair as scheduled August 13-22. No guidelines have been set yet, but Justice encouraged fairgoers to follow guidelines from the CDC and state health officials such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
State workers are also beginning to return to their offices at the discretion of the cabinet secretary or their supervising department head.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Animal rights activists arrested after piglets buried on pork producer CEO’s property
- Second COVID-19 related death reported in Mingo County
- Multiple people arrested in Athens County drug investigation
- Looking for a fresh start? Ironton Farmers Market is back
- Update: Commission votes to remove Davis statue from Kentucky Capitol
- Starbucks reverses course, will allow workers to wear anything supporting Black Lives Matter
- Louisville bans use of ‘no-knock’ warrants
- 6-week-old baby dies from dog bites
- Camp Good Grief converted to drive-through event due to pandemic
- Justice gives update on reopenings in West Virginia