Justice gives update on virus, vaccines in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Watch live as West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 in the Moutain State.
The state reported 14 additional deaths and 940 new COVID-19 cases this morning. Yesterday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources received more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, nearly 50,000 of which were alloted to be given as second doses.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.