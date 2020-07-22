Justice gives Wednesday COVID-19 briefing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Monday, Justice expressed concern about the rising numbers of cases in surrounding states, especially in Kentucky, which saw a record increase Sunday with 979 new cases reported.

During Friday’s briefing, the governor said the largest increase in new cases in West Virginia has been seen in people in their 20s.

Justice and state health officials also cautioned people to follow guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing in places of worship as seven West Virginia counties now have church-related hotspots.

