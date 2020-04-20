Justice issues executive order for WV hospitals to start preparations for restarting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has issued an executive order allowing hospitals to start preparations to go back to work if they meet certain criteria.

Hospitals can start submitting requests on April 27 for review by the state and the WV DHHR to make sure they have taken all the necessary procedures to keep patients and staff as safe as possible.

