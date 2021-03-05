Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Justice loosens COVID-19 restrictions in WV

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says as of midnight tonight, Friday, March 5, restaurants and bars can now use 100% of their seating capacity. However, he is not removing the requirement to wear masks.

Crowd capacity has also been lifted on all small businesses and retail stores. The governor says gyms, theaters, museums and fitness centers can also lift their crowd capacity.

Youth travel sports will be able to travel as long as their county is not red. No plans have been finalized for fairs and festivals at this time, but Justice is hoping the events can be held this year.

Justice says in all of these settings social distancing and wearing masks will still be required and CDC guidelines should still be followed to prevent the state’s dropping COVID-19 numbers from rising again.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS