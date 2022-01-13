All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
Justice making turnaround after COVID-19 diagnosis

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice seems to be making a turnaround after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to his staff.

The governor’s Chief of Staff said Wednesday on MetroNews Talkline that Justice was “not doing well,” but it appears that Justice is doing better since receiving monoclonal antibody treatment.

Justice told his staff that he wants to be “back in the saddle” very soon.

There was a prayer circle in the governor’s conference room on Thursday morning where lawmakers gathered to pray for Justice’s recovery.

