Justice: Monongalia County bars closed ‘indefinitely’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is again closing bars in Monongalia County.
This time, Justice says the closure will be “indefinitely,” and begins at 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Last month, the governor gave the bars the green light to reopen Monday, Aug. 31. Yesterday, Sept. 1 county health officials said seven establishments had already received infractions for not following COVID-19 guidelines.
