Justice: More West Virginians eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says the COVID-19 vaccine will now be available to all West Virginians 50 and older. He says the state will still give those 65 and over priority.

Justice also says school educators and service personnel ages 40 and up and West Virginians in the high-risk population from ages 16 and above who have chronic medical conditions are now eligible for the vaccine.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 199,611 people in the state have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 302,793 West Virginians have received the first dose of the vaccine. People in the state can pre-register for their vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.