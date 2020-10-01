Justice: Mountain State’s finances are in a ‘great place’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the state’s September revenue report during a press conference this morning Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Justice says the Mountain State’s finances are in a great place. For the month of September, the state reports a $10 million surplus putting West Virginia at a $90.4 million surplus for the first quarter of the fiscal year. Right now the state is 12.8% above where it was last year.

The governor says this is due to record sales and income tax collections and CARES Act money.

