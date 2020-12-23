Justice names new Chief of Staff

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has chosen Brian Abraham to be his new Chief of Staff effective Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

The appointment follows the Dec. 18 announcement that the governor’s current Chief of Staff, Mike Hall, is retiring. Abraham has served on Justice’s General Council since January 2017 and also serves as Chair of the Joint Staff in the West Virginia National Guard.

“Brian is a true leader and the perfect fit for this job as we move into my second term,” Justice said. “He’s a Veteran and experienced attorney who loves our state as much as I do, and I know his skills and experience will be extremely beneficial as we continue to move West Virginia forward.”

Abraham served on active duty with the 18th Airborne Corps in Iraq as an operational law officer and a prosecutor of suspected insurgents, according to Justice’s office. He was also a legal advisor and paratrooper with a West Virginia National Guard special operations detatchment for nine years.

From 1999 to 2009, Abraham served as Prosecuting Attorney for Logan County, and has also served as Special Assistant United States Attorney for Kentucky and Tennessee.

He was named Citizen Soldier of the Year in 2006 by the West Virginia State Bar.