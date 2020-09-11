Justice: No in-person school for orange WV counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says effective immediately, counties who go into the orange zone of the County Alert System will not be able to have in-person school.

Originally, the orange counties were able to have in-person school with face coverings required for all students in third grade and above and no assemblies or large group activities.

However, the governor says given the rate of COVID-19 spread in the state and the growing number of cases, he no longer believes it is safe for counties in the orange to go to school in person.

“It’s just as simple as this. We’re putting our kids in danger, and we’re putting our teachers and our service personnel in unnecessary danger because these numbers are everywhere. They’re going all over our state,” Justice said.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.