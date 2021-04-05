Countdown to Tax Day
Justice opposes food tax in quest to eliminate the personal income tax

West Virginia

by: Bailey Brautigan

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said in his coronavirus briefing on Monday that he is opposed to any sort of state income tax elimination proposal that includes a tax on food.

He said, “I am not for any level of food tax because I think that really really hurts our people who are having a tough way to go.”

While making the case for a compromise on a bill that would eliminate state income tax, Governor Justice said, “I know that without any question that this is the biggest opportunity that West Virginia has had in its history.”

He also said that his proposed bill “does not hurt one group at the benefit of another group,” a counterpoint that has been argued by the bill’s critics.

