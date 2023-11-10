CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice ordered all U.S. and West Virginia flags at Monongalia County state-owned facilities to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of late former Judge Robert Brand Stone.

According to a release from the office of Gov. Justice, Judge Stone began his career in 1971 as part of the West Virginia House of Delegates, a role he would keep until 1974. He later served as the assistant prosecuting attorney in Monongalia County and in 1985 he would be appointed judge of the 17th Judicial Circuit.

“He was subsequently elected as the Circuit Court Judge of Monongalia County in 1986, 1992, and 2000. During his time as a Circuit Court Judge, he also served as Chief Justice for many of those years,” the release said.

Despite retiring in 2008, Judge Stone continued to serve as a senior status judge until passing on Nov. 6 at the age of 79.