Justice orders flags half-staff to honor Atlanta shooting victims

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities in the Mountain State to be displayed at half-staff beginning immediately.

The flags will remain half-staff until sunset on Monday, March 22 in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting in the Atlanta Metropolitan area earlier this week. The governor’s order is in accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation ordering flags at the White House, all public buildings and grounds, military posts and naval stations, and on naval vessels half-staff to honor the victims.

Tuesday, March 16, eight people were shot and killed at three Atlanta-area spas.

Seven of those who died in the shootings were women, six of whom were of Asian descent. The first attack happened near Woodstock, about 30 miles north of Atlanta where five people were shot. Two of the victims died at the scene and two died at the hospital. Three women were shot and killed inside a second spa in Atlanta, and a fourth woman was found shot dead at another nearby spa in Atlanta.

The suspect is charged with eight counts of murder. He allegedly told police his acts were not racially motivated and that he potentially has a “sex addiction.”