CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has formally requested federal assistance to help the state recover from the damage caused by severe weather throughout the state between July 12, 2022 and Aug. 15, 2022.

The governor says between that time frame, the Mountain State received up to 200% of its normal precipitation and there was not a single 24-hour period where rain did not fall somewhere in the state. The weather events resulted in flooding that impacted homes, schools and businesses; washed out roadways and damaged or destroyed miles of water and sewage lines.

“Due to the damages incurred by these communities in the wake of the wettest summer on record for West Virginia, supplementary federal assistance is necessary to ensure the protection of life, property, public health, and safety, and to avert the threat of further disaster,” Justice said. “I hope that President Biden and FEMA agree and approve our request quickly.”

Justice says he requested Public Assistance and certain Individual Assistance programs to support the state’s response after officials determined the West Virginia and the impacted counties meet the federal indicators required to request a major disaster declaration.

According to the governor’s office, the federal disaster declarations are contingent upon FEMA’s review and authorization from the president. The governor says receiving a declaration would help the state help the impacted areas while implementing measures to prevent greater losses in the future.