Justice set to give update on schools and the pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give another update on the pandemic’s effect on the Mountain State.

Monday, Justice said he planned to make an announcement regarding schools in today’s briefing.

During Monday’s briefing, Justice activated St. Francis Hospital as a COVID-19 surge center in cooperation with Thomas Health to provide active short-term care for positive patients with the virus. Visitors will not be allowed in the center, but iPads will be available to help patients keep in contact with their families, according to Justice.

Secretary Bill Crouch said this will initially provide 15 beds, which can be increased as needed.

Justice also expressed his concerns of the virus migrating into the state from the south, citing an increase in positive cases among the state’s southern counties.

Yesterday, August 4, 2020, the state saw its largest single-day increase in deaths related to COVID-19, with seven additional deaths reported.

