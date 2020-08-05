CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give another update on the pandemic’s effect on the Mountain State.
Monday, Justice said he planned to make an announcement regarding schools in today’s briefing.
During Monday’s briefing, Justice activated St. Francis Hospital as a COVID-19 surge center in cooperation with Thomas Health to provide active short-term care for positive patients with the virus. Visitors will not be allowed in the center, but iPads will be available to help patients keep in contact with their families, according to Justice.
Secretary Bill Crouch said this will initially provide 15 beds, which can be increased as needed.
Justice also expressed his concerns of the virus migrating into the state from the south, citing an increase in positive cases among the state’s southern counties.
Yesterday, August 4, 2020, the state saw its largest single-day increase in deaths related to COVID-19, with seven additional deaths reported.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- NCAA mandates safeguards for student-athletes; eligibility relief for opt outs to be determined by Aug. 14
- Gov. Justice: Schools will reopen safely on Sept. 8, 2020
- Tracking the Tropics: Experts update hurricane season forecast to ‘extremely active’ with 24 named storms
- Manchin calls shortening 2020 Census an ‘asinine’ decision
- Stonewall Jackson statue to stay at Harrison County Court House
- Justice set to give update on schools and the pandemic
- WVU releases revised fall schedule; most classes to be offered online
- Biden no longer coming to Milwaukee to accept presidential nomination
- Fairmont soldier’s surprise return brings his family to tears
- Walmart plans parking lot drive-in theaters