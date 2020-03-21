Justice to address Mountain State on COVID-19 at 7 p.m. tonight

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will address residents of the Mountain State at 7 p.m., tonight.
Watch live on Channel 13 and at WOWKTV.com.
