Live Now
WATCH LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force holds Saturday briefing

Justice to address Mountain State on COVID-19 at 7 p.m. tonight

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the state’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the eastern panhandle on March 17, 2020.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will address residents of the Mountain State at 7 p.m., tonight.

Watch live on Channel 13 and at WOWKTV.com.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events