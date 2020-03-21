Justice to address Mountain State on COVID-19 at 7 p.m. tonight

ARTHURDALE, WW (WBOY) - WV Caring in Arthurdale is making medical masks out of cloth. The non-profit provides hospice care for the terminally ill. Despite other similar businesses closing down, WV Caring is determined to stay open and continue caring for their patients.

"As we're so community driven, we're always open, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said Cindy Woodyard, Vice President of Public Affairs, "So we're still admitting patients, we're taking care of patients--we're doing everything that we normally do every day of the year."