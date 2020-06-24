Justice to give 12:30 p.m. COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at aproximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24.

During his Monday update, the governor urged caution for travelers as more cases of COVID-19 have been linked to out-of-state travel to areas such as Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Over the past weekend, the state saw more than 100 cases confirmed, several of which were linked to travel.

