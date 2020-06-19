CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give an update on the status of COVID-19 in the Mountain State at 1 p.m. Friday, June 19.
Today’s briefing comes amid reports from multiple counties of virus outbreaks linked to Myrtle Beach travel. Health officials are urging those who have been to the Myrtle Beach area or have traveled out of state to get a test for COVID-19.
“If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach recently, please come and get tested. Even if you don’t have symptoms of the disease,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of KCHD
Officials are also asking West Virginians to recognize the risks for COVID-19 spread while planning for summer events such as holiday and vacation activities, or graduation visits from relatives and those outside their families, and to follow the existing guidelines from the CDC and health officials to prevent new infections.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 43,731 cases, 2,667 deaths
- WV proclamation recognizes ‘Juneteenth’ in the Mountain State
- Children’s Robitussin and Dimetapp recalled due to overdose risk
- Greenbrier County reports second church-linked virus outbreak
- Winfield Youth Baseball with Jake Siegel streaming 5:55 p.m. EST Monday, June 22, 2020
- ‘What, are you going to shoot me?’: Florida man kills friend showing off gun, deputies say
- Justice to give COVID-19 update following reports of travel-linked cases
- Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
- With all votes in, Petsonk declaring victory in WV’s AG primary
- 46th annual Jackson’s Mill Jubilee cancelled due to safety concerns