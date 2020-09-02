Justice to give COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The governor has previously said he would make a decision on whether or not to move the first day of schools in West Virginia, and it is expected he could make that announcement during today’s briefing.

Monday, Justice said the Mount Olive Correctional Center was now reporting 140 cases of COVID-19 and six nursing homes across the state have also reported recent outbreaks.

He also said for the three counties in the orange zone at the beginning of this week, Kanawha, Fayette and Logan counties, if all team members, coaches and staff for athletics or bands tested negative for COVID-19, the team would be allowed to play. If a positive test result came back, the team would not be able to play.

Justice said this was a one-time plan and will not be implemented in future weeks counties are in the orange zone. Kanawha County opted out of the offer later that afternoon, saying the schools would continue practices in hopes that the overall COVID-19 numbers drop so that student-athletes and others have a better chance of participating for an entire season.

