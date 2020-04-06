Gov. Justice to provide COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to host an update on the status of COVID-19 in the Mountain State at 1 p.m. Monday, April 6.
As of 10:30 am this morning, the WV DHHR says 21 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count in West Virginia 345. They also say 9,940 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 345 positive, 9,595 negative and a total of three deaths.
West Virginia counties with confirmed cases include Barbour (2), Berkeley (54), Cabell (7), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (16), Jefferson (22), Kanawha (56), Lewis (1), Logan (6), Marion (17), Marshall (5), Mason (4), Mercer (4), Mineral (2), Monongalia (53), Morgan (3), Ohio (15), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (8), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (1), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (11).
