Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio update
Coronavirus Updates

Justice to update Mountain State on status of COVID-19

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020.

The briefing comes as West Virginia has been seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, several of which have been linked to out-of-state travel.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS