Justice to update Mountain State on status of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020.

The briefing comes as West Virginia has been seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, several of which have been linked to out-of-state travel.

