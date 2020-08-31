Justice updates Mountain State on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.
Friday, the governor announced necessary PPE and cleaning supplies have either been distributed or are currently being sent to all 55 counties’ school systems as they prepare to start the school year. He said the West Virginia Department of Education surveyed all of the county school systems this past month to figure out what was still needed for the beginning of the school year.
Justice also said FEMA approved the state’s application for more than $68.2 million in grant funding, which will allow WorkForce West Virginia to continue providing extra unemployment benefits.
