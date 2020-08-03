Justice updates Mountain State on pandemic’s economic impact

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give a press conference on the economic impact of the pandemic on the state at approximately 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3.

The governor will be joined by Department of Revenue officials to provide an Economic Pandemic Impact Review of Fiscal Year 2020 actual numbers and Fiscal Year 2021 July numbers.

At the end of the fiscal year on June 30, Justice said the state would end in a surplus with the help of federal aid and other grants. Earlier estimates had shown a potential budget deficit falling between $250-500 million as the state was not meeting the tax revenue estimates after Tax Day was pushed back to July 15.

