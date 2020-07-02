Justice updates on West Virginians on COVID-19 in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

Yesterday, the governor discussed the state’s budget and impacts of the pandemic on the state’s economy. He is proposing to spend $150 million on grants to keep small businesses open. This decision has wide, bipartisan support, however, some think the money could have been spent sooner.

Justice also wants to designate $100 million for highway and road repairs, saying bad roads could prevent people from getting to medical care. However, some lawmakers want to see more money go to testing and prevention, as well as hospital facilities, and reimbursing local governments for their COVID expenses and question this part of the governor’s plan.

