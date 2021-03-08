Justice updates state on COVID-19 after loosening restrictions

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8.

This will be the first update since Justice announced on Friday more restrictions would be eased across the state, however, the mask mandate and social distancing guidelines still remain in effect.

For the third day this month, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says no additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. Prior to March 1, the last day with no deaths reported had been Nov. 1, 2020.