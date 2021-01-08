Justice updates the Mountain State on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 and vaccines in the Mountain State.
The governor’s update comes as 1,896 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, Justice said the plan is still all elementary and middle schools in West Virginia may reopen for in-person education on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Winter sports however have been pushed back to March 1.
