CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Officials with Appalachian Power say crews are making "significant" progress in the effort in restoring electricity to customers in the area after an ice storm left more than 97,000 customers in the Mountain State without electric service. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties due to the storm.

Appalachian Power says the severe weather forecasted to begin tonight through Thursday is likely to cause additional power outages to customers in both West Virginia and Virginia, and crews are preparing for the impending storm.