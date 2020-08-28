Justice updates WV on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.
This morning, state health officials reported 191 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths in the Mountain State, bringing the state to 9,824 positive cases and 202 deaths.
Wednesday, the governor reported another outbreak of COVID-19 at a church in the Mountain State, saying there are now four church outbreaks in Monroe, Cabell, Wood and Wyoming counties.
He also clarified Tuesday’s confusion with marching bands, who were first told they could perform in a limited manner, then that they could not perform at all and now they’re back with new restrictions. The governor called the situation a big miscommunication and misunderstanding.
