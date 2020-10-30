Justice updates WV on pandemic

Coronavirus Updates

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

The governor’s semi-daily briefing follows the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources daily 10 a.m. COVID-19 report, which showed the highest 24-hour jump in COVID-19 cases with 524 new cases reported. The state’s previously reported highest jump was 498 cases on Oct. 16.

Eight more West Virginians have died due to the virus, according to the WV DHHR, bringing the state’s total to 451 deaths.

