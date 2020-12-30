Justice urges patience after vaccine brings long lines to health department

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says after West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s semi-daily COVID-19 briefing this afternoon, people flooded the department awaiting to get their vaccine for the virus.

KCHD officials say ideally, these people would have had the opportunity to schedule an appointment, but that isn’t how it’s working today after Justice said people in the general public who are 80 or older would be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

This evening, the governor’s office urged patience while the West Virginia National Guard’s Joint Interagency Task Force finalizes plans for the widespread distribution of vaccines for West Virginians 80 and above. Officials say at this time, there is a limited supply of vaccine doses, based on what is received weekly from the federal government.

The line outside of the health department after the Governor announced anyone over 80 can get the COVID-19 vaccine. There are people in wheelchairs, people with crippled legs who need assistance waiting in line. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/dE5q7yD4vy — Larisa Casillas (@Larisa_Casillas) December 30, 2020

The state is also planning several vaccination events at national guard armories and other locations for those in that age range. He says until the state receives more doses of the vaccine, the events will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The governor’s office is urging West Virginians not to show up at local health departments or National Guard armories for vaccination unless a vaccination clinic for those age 80 and older is scheduled.

They say they are trying to process people as quickly and efficiently as possible. At the governor’s briefing, Justice said vaccines are going out today to 82 different locations to be administered to West Virginians who are aged 80 or above.

The KCHD says as of 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, they will not be able to get to anyone who is not already in line tonight. Those 80 and older will be able to get vaccines from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31 and can call (304) 348-8080 beginning at 8 a.m. to make an appointment.