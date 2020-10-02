Justice: West Virginians gaming system to impact school COVID-19 map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice confirms 13 incidences where people were allegedly getting multiple COVID-19 tests even though they knew they were negative, to raise the county’s negative rate and move the county to yellow or green so extracurricular activities could take place.

The governor says he plans to ask Bernie Dolan of the WVSSAC to issue a ruling for some type of punishment if officials find people are fraduantly taking multiple tests only to lower the county’s numbers.

“I’m going to ask Bernie Dolan to come up with some level of suspension and/or punishment for those coaches and/or athletes because it’s the wrong message than we ought to be sending,” Justice said.

Justice said purposefully trying to skew the numbers just to be able to play a ball game is inappropriate given the overall situation concerning COVID-19 in West Virginia.

Wednesday, Sept. 30, the governor addressed the situation after multiple reports some people had been doing just that. Justice and other state officials said Wednesday if those reports were true, those doing so were “out of bounds.”

“Coaches, honest to Pete! If you are doing this, then you should not be a coach,” the governor said on Wednesday.

Friday, he said the state investigated roughly 2,000 tests and found 13 suspicious incidences. Because of that, he says the problem is “miniscule” and the state has more serious COVID-19 issues to focus on.

