Justice wishes the Mountain State a happy Easter

Ripley, WV (WOWK) - With the coronavirus limitations in mind, the city of Ripley received quite the surprise when a special guest hopped into town.

"Here come's Peter Cottontail" as he visited Ripley Saturday afternoon, but instead of hopping down a bunny trail, he rode on the back of a fire truck. The Ripley Fire Department along with the help from Mayor Carolyn Rader and the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau helped put on this event to bring smiles to area residents.