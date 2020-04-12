CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Gov. Jim Justice released a video message, wishing all West Virginians a happy and safe Easter.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Easter Bunny rides through the streets of Ripley
- Miniature horses make Easter visit to Kentucky nursing home
- Vistaprint looking to donate 100K face shields to workers in rural areas
- IRS: First Economic Impact Payments deposited into taxpayers’ bank accounts
- Phone call brings one million PPE items to Mountain State
- Justice wishes the Mountain State a happy Easter
- Studies show West Virginia’s favorite Easter candy and jelly bean flavors
- WV DHHR confirms 593 COVID-19 cases in state
- A ‘fire’ birthday, even in quarantine
- Man charged in deadly Charleston fire