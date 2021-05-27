Justice: WV plans vaccine drawings for scholarships, cash and other prizes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is announcing a new incentive to help get West Virginians vaccinated against COVID-19.

He says the state is working on a series of drawings for prizes such as college scholarships, Rocky-Ridge F-150 pickup trucks and several other prizes. Those prizes will also include some “big cash prizes,” which the governor says will make some West Virginians millionaires.

“We want as many winners as we can possibly come up with,” Justice said. “Now we can do that, but we’ve got to get you vaccinated.”

Rules for the planned drawings will be announced Tuesday, June 1.

Justice says officials are working out how to make certain all West Virginians who have already been vaccinated prior to the incentives are also eligible for the drawings. He plans for the drawings to begin on June 20, West Virginia Day.

“We need to get people vaccinated,” said Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer. “We don’t know when the next variants are coming, but we do know these vaccines are safe.

As of Thursday, May 27, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said 895,755 West Virginians, or 57.5% of the eligible population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 726,853 people, or 46.7% of the eligible population, in the state have been fully vaccinated.

The governor says the state is continuing its efforts to get younger West Virginians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He says an excess of $2 million has already gone out through the savings bond and gift card incentive for 16 to 35-year-olds in the state. If you have been vaccinated and are eligible for the incentive, but have not yet registered to receive a gift card or savings bond, visit the governor’s website.

Justice and health officials still encourage West Virginians to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel ill. A list of available COVID-19 testing sites and a list of COVID-19 vaccination sites are both available on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website.