Justice: WV will end supplemental unemployment on June 19th

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Friday that the state would end the extra $300 in supplemental unemployment benefits as well as the benefits for the self-employed.

He said that the state will end all federally-funded unemployment compensation programs by midnight on June 19th. Any weeks filed before that date eligible under the federal program will continue to be processed.

Justice cited the fact that small businesses across the state are “really struggling to fill jobs.”

“West Virginians will have access to thousands of jobs right now, and we need everybody back to work,” said Justice. “Our small businesses and economy depend on it so much.”

He also said that the struggling businesses “know that our people should be back to work,” so he’s “looking at” some kind of bonus to incentivize people to go back to work. Justice indicated that he would provide more info on that plan on Monday, May 17. This could mean a $500 signing bonus for workers to be matched by the hiring company for a total of $1,000 for those who stay on the job for a minimum of 90 days.