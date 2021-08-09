Justice: ‘You’re taking a hell of a risk if you’re not vaccinated’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — More than half of West Virginia’s 55 counties are now red, orange or gold, meaning a high rate of new positive Coronavirus cases.

In fact, since Friday, the Mountain State has logged more than 1,000 new cases, with total active cases going back more than 4,000.

As of Monday, Aug. 9, only 57% of eligible West Virginians age 12 and older are fully vaccinated. The governor is pleading with people to get their shots.

“You’re taking a hell of a risk if you’re not vaccinated. That’s all there is to it. And you’re doing the same with our children and everything else. You’re taking a hell of a risk,” said . West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice

Numerous testing and vaccination clinics were held across the state over the weekend, including this one at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. More than 9,000 vaccinations were given statewide, but many more are needed.

“60% of our total population has at least one dose. 69% of our eligible population. And while those numbers are positive, and the numbers this weekend are positive, West Virginia they are just not fast enough,” said Gen. James Hoyer (Ret.) of the Joint Inter-Agency Task Force.

269 West Virginians are presently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Young people are particularly more susceptible to the highly infections Delta variant. In the past week across the nation, there was an 84% increase in the number of infants and children testing positive for COVID-19.