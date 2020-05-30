Juvenile charged in Huntington homicide

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile was arrested and charged Friday, May 29, in the death of Tayla Johnson, 16, of Huntington.

Johnson died of a single gunshot wound on May 20 in the 1000 block of 22nd Street. The juvenile was arraigned Friday and taken to a detention center.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, a search warrant was also executed during this investigation in the 900 block of 23rd Street on Friday.

During the execution of the search warrant, other arrests were made including, Kelly Ingels, 45, and Freda Ingels, 40, both of Huntington

Kelly Ingles was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, selling a firearm to a juvenile, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Freda Ingels, 40, of Huntington. Ingles was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

