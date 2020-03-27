Juvenile dies, 2 injured in West Virginia house fire

ALBRIGHT, WV (AP) – Authorities say a child died and two other people were injured in a Preston County house fire.
Flames had already engulfed the Preston County home and the roof had partially collapsed when firefighters arrived Thursday, according to authorities. Albright Fire Chief Owen Evans said four people escaped the home by jumping from a second-story window, but one juvenile died and two people were taken to a hospital for treatment. No further information was immediately released.
