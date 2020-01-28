Juvenile suspects located in alleged rock-throwing on I-64 in Milton

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

MILTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Milton Police Department says two juveniles suspects have been located after allegedly throwing clumps of limestone at vehicles on I-64 east.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Milton Police began receiving complaints about cars being damaged by something flying at them. Milton patrolmen found a clearing by the interstate and a cell phone which they used to locate the juvenile suspects.

At least 5 victims have been identified. If you believe you were a victim, contact Milton police at (304) 743-9211.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events