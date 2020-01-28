Juvenile suspects located in alleged rock-throwing on I-64 in Milton

MILTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Milton Police Department says two juveniles suspects have been located after allegedly throwing clumps of limestone at vehicles on I-64 east.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Milton Police began receiving complaints about cars being damaged by something flying at them. Milton patrolmen found a clearing by the interstate and a cell phone which they used to locate the juvenile suspects.

At least 5 victims have been identified. If you believe you were a victim, contact Milton police at (304) 743-9211.

