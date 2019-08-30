K9 finds 20 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop in West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A Bluefield man is facing a drug charge after a K9 found 20 pounds of marijuana in a truck during a traffic stop.

Officers with the Bluefield Police Department pulled over a truck on Route 52 on Thursday, August 29, 2019. During a search, 20 pounds of marijuana, two guns and $6,800 were found.

The driver of the truck, Malik Craighead, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute Marijuana.

