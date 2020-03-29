Kanawha-Charleston Health Department: Please self-isolate after travel

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Health Department would like to remind all residents to self-isolate after any travel.

Dr. Sherri Young, KCHD health officer and executive director, says those who return to the area after traveling should self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Travelers might unknowingly carry the disease back from trips and spread it in Kanawha County before they have symptoms,” Young says. “That’s why we need residents to stay home after returning.”

Everyone should monitor their health for symptoms for typical COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Those displaying any symptoms should call their doctor or KCHD.

The KCHD says some of the county’s positive COVID-19 tests have come from out-of-state travelers after they returned to the area.

“Exposure to out of state areas will spread the virus if citizens do not self-isolate up their arrival back to West Virginia,” KCHD states in a statement sent to Channel 13.

KCHD also recommends businesses whose employees test positive for COVID-19 notify their patrons.

Those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s hotline at 304-348-1088.

