Kanawha County adds another date for drive-thru COVID-19 testing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold a drive-up COVID-19 testing event Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at DuPont Middle School in Belle from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The KCHD says testing event is open to everyone, including those with no symptoms of COVID-19.

“Testing people who don’t have symptoms of COVID-19 is an important part of stopping the spread of this disease in our community,” says Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We’re happy to be able to offer this testing and hope people will take advantage of this opportunity.”

Appointments are preferred. For an appointment, call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 304-348-1088.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories